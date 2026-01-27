Redis to double down on India investment: CEO Rowan Trollope

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) American real-time data platform Redis is betting big on India as a strategic growth opportunity, with plans to increase its investment and potentially open its first physical office in the country.

Redis CEO Rowan Trollope on Tuesday highlighted that India has become a core driver for the company’s global expansion.

"India and the Asia Pacific region, more broadly, have been a huge part of our growth. We have had 100 per cent growth year-over-year in our employees in India, now up to 129 employees.

"We have seen a lot of traction in India, and so we are going to continue to double down our investment...We see digital transformation happening at light speed, and it is a strategic growth opportunity for us. And so we're going to continue to invest here...At some point, we're going to open an office…" he said.

He noted that India currently represents approximately 10 per cent of the company's global headcount and is a significant contributor to its revenues.

Redis' key Indian partners include Axis Bank, Meesho, SonyLIV, Viacom18, and Groww, among others. "Given where the Indian economy is heading and the size of the market, it is an ideal place for us to continue to invest as a company," Trollope added.

The company said it has crossed USD 300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a milestone Trollope attributed to the explosive demand for infrastructure to support Artificial Intelligence (AI).