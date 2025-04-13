Reduce import dependency, focus on green construction, modular infra: Goyal to industry

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday asked the construction industry players to reduce import dependency, focus on clean and green construction, and work towards earthquake-resistant and modular infrastructure.

Speaking during the inauguration of the first edition of Chemicals & Allied Products Export Promotion Council's (CAPEXIL) Vibrant Buildcon 2025, in New Delhi, he said sectors, including housing, infrastructure, commercial real estate, railways, airports, highways, and energy play a key role in boosting the country's economic growth.

"Every element, from cement and electricals to security systems and automation, plays a part in this ecosystem," he said.

The government initiatives, including 20 new smart industrial cities, improved tourism infrastructure across 50 destinations, and 100 new industrial plug-and-play hubs would help India move from a USD 4-trillion economy today to a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047, Goyal added. PTI RR TRB