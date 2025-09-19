Reduce number of permissions to set up industries, speed up approval time: Fadnavis to officials

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed officials to reduce the number of permissions required for setting up new industries and also cut down the time taken for approvals in order to strengthen the state's position as India's top investment destination.

Reviewing reforms under the 'Ease of Doing Business' initiative at a meeting of the state's dedicated war room, Fadnavis said the aim was to create a "best model" for setting up industries in India and make Maharashtra a leading industrial hub.

He suggested that the Urban Development Department develop an AI-based online system for issuing building permissions.

"Once an application is filed with the required documents, the automated system should process and grant approvals, saving time for entrepreneurs. A single-window mechanism should be created so that applicants can obtain all necessary clearances through one application instead of applying separately to different departments," the CM said.

Green-category industries should be exempted from obtaining multiple permissions for a certain number of years, after which renewals could be mandated, he added.

Fadnavis also called for better coordination between district administrations and state-level departments to ensure faster disposal of applications, adding that unnecessary permissions often cause delays in project execution and hamper investment.

"These reforms will attract greater investment and accelerate industrial growth, bringing Maharashtra closer to its goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy," Fadnavis said.

He urged departments to implement changes seriously and instil confidence among entrepreneurs that Maharashtra offers fastest clearances in the country. PTI MR BNM