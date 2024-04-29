Reelo secures Rs 8.3 cr from angel investor Gokul Rajaram

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) SaaS startup Reelo on Monday said it has raised USD 1 million (Rs 8.35 crore) from angel investor Gokul Rajaram.

Advertisment

The funds will be utilised to speed up hiring and incorporate advanced data analytics and AI-driven technology.

The company in a statement said it will use the capital to accelerate its mission to bring enterprise-level data analytics and AI marketing technology to underserved small & mid-market restaurant and retail businesses.

It will also "use the fresh capital to accelerate hiring across all departments, augment AI & ML capabilities to build a personal data-driven assistant that automates marketing for them and expand its presence in existing and new global markets". PTI ANK SHW MR MR