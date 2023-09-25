Refex group expands Green Mobility biz; to add 10,000 EVs in 3 yrs

Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) The city-based Refex group engaged in diverse businesses has expanded its Green Mobility vertical here, a top official said on Monday.

The company had launched the Refex Green Mobility Ltd business in Bengaluru in March this year and has now forayed into the Tamil Nadu market, Refex Group Managing Director Anil Jain said.

According to him, the company currently has 497 electric vehicles, nine clients including one in Chennai and engaged in discussions with 30 other customers under the Green Mobility vertical.

Jain, in an interaction with PTI said, the company serves clients in the transportation of their employees from office to residence or residence to office with battery operated vehicles as against the earlier mode of transport which is on vehicles run on internal combustion engine (ICE).

"We are an employee transportation company catering to B2B (business to business). We want to cater to corporates across India. We started the operations in Bengaluru in March, now we have started this operation in Chennai," he said.

Elaborating, he said the company rolled out 71 vehicles as a first step of commencing operations in Chennai and the vehicles were formally flagged off by Deputy Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, M Magesh Kumaar today.

To a query, he said the company was having 497 vehicles, nine customers on-board and 30 other customers were in the pipeline.

"We will do about 2,000 EV cars by the end of March and for three years, the target is (to add) 10,000 electric vehicles.", he said and added that Refex Green Mobility is a subsidiary of the Refex Group.

The Green Mobility business would not only help the Refex Group increase its ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) footprint, but also help the corporates in reducing carbon footprint.

Jain further said the company also shifted its corporate office base to Chennai at its own property situated on a 15,300 sq ft land in Thyagaraya Nagar.

"The entire Refex Group has moved here (new building). The office space can accommodate 100 plus employees and has the best of facilities for employees' comfort." The three-storeyed premises is designed to conserve energy and water. It also has EV charging points, cafeteria, conference rooms, gymnasium among others. PTI VIJ ROH