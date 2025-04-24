Refex Industries Q4 net profit grows 44 pc to Rs 48 cr

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Refex Industries, a wind solutions provider, on Thursday reported 43.60 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 47.92 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

It had posted Rs 33.37 crore net profit in the January-March quarter of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

In the fourth quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 643.88 crore, up 83.80 per cent, over Rs 350.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full FY25, the net profit rose by 70.34 per cent to Rs 158.38 crore, from Rs 92.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and the strategic realignments we've made across key verticals.

"In the renewable energy space, we advanced our clean energy strategy with the formation of Venwind Refex Power that will focus on manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of wind turbines," Refex Industries Chairman & Managing Director Anil Jain said.

During the quarter, another step-down subsidiary Venwind Refex Power Services Ltd was incorporated which will undertake operations and maintenance (O&M) services, he said.

Venwind Refex Power Ltd (VRPL) secured its first major order to supply 153.7 MW of wind turbine generators to Torrent Power for a project in Karnataka during the quarter. PTI ABI DRR