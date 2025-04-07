Refex Renewables arm bags Rs 78 cr order

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited on Monday said it has bagged a tender to establish a waste management plant worth Rs 78 crore.

The order has been issued by Madurai City Municipal Corporation, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Refex Green Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has won a tender for the establishment of 250 TPD Municipal Solid Waste based Bio-CNG plant at Avaniyapuram village under PPP mode," it said.

The order valued at Rs 78 crore is to be executed on design-build-finance-operate and transfer (DBFOT) mode.