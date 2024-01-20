Refurbishment work of runway 10/28 complete at Delhi airport: DIAL

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said it has completed the refurbishment work of the runway 10/28.

The final work on the technical integration of the runway RWY 10/28, also known as the second runway, is underway and will be completed very soon, according to a release.

In the past few weeks, there has been a significant impact on flight operations due to dense fog resulting in low visibility conditions. Against this backdrop, there were also concerns expressed about RWY 10/28 being non-operational.

Post refurbishment, the runway was scheduled to be operational on 19th January 19 but due to some unforeseen technical issues, system integration could not be completed.

"It is expected to be completed in 8 to 10 days. DIAL is working diligently with its partner Honeywell to complete the process soon," the release said.

DIAL also said the newly constructed fourth runway of the airport will be CAT III compliant on January 26.

CAT III pertains to flight operations in low visibility conditions.

Currently, three out of the four runways at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital are operational.

IGIA, the country's largest airport, has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 10/28, and RW 11L/29R. Out of them, three runways, including CAT III-compliant RW 11L/29R, are operational.

Amid fog-related flight disruptions, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday asked Delhi, Mumbai and four other metro airports to report such incidents three times a day and to set up 'war rooms' to address passenger issues. PTI RAM VN VN