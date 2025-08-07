Regaal Resources' IPO to open on Aug 12; sets price band at Rs 96-102/ share

New Delhi: Agro-based company Regaal Resources Ltd on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 96-102 per share for its upcoming Rs 306-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will be open for public subscription during August 12 to August 14, the Kolkata-based company announced.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 94.12 lakh shares valued Rs 96 crore by promoters, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the issue size to Rs 306 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 159 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

Regaal Resources, one of the manufacturers of maize-based starch, specialty starches, food-grade starches and starch derivative products in India, has an installed crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 52.52 per cent to Rs 915.16 crore in fiscal 2025 from Rs 600.02 crore in the preceding fiscal and profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 47.67 crore from Rs 22.14 crore during the period.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.