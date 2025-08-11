Regaal Resources mobilises Rs 92 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Regaal Resources Ltd, one of India's largest maize-based specialty product manufacturers, on Monday mobilised around Rs 92 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.

The institutional investors who participated in the anchor round included Taurus Mutual Fund, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Meru Investment Fund PCC-Cell 1, Benami Capital, Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, Authum Investment and Infrastructure Fund and Holani Venture Capital Fund, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company has allotted over 89.99 lakh equity shares to these investors at Rs 102 apiece, aggregating the fund raising to Rs 91.79 crore.

To support the expansion and debt repayment, the Kolkata-headquartered company will launch its IPO on August 12, which will close on August 14.The price band has been fixed at Rs 96-102 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 210 crore and an offer-for-sale of 94.12 lakh shares valued Rs 96 crore by promoters, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the issue size to Rs 306 crore.

Post-issue, the promoters' stake will reduce to about 71 per cent from 100 per cent.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Rs 159 crore will go towards repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings.

Regaal Resources operates a zero liquid discharge maize milling facility catering to customers in food products, paper, animal feed and adhesives across India, and in export markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh.

As of March 2025, the company's total debt stood at Rs 570 crore.

The company reported a 52.5 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 915.16 crore in FY25 from Rs 600.02 crore in FY24, while profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 47.67 crore from Rs 22.14 crore. PTI SP ANU ANU