Regional carrier FLY91 leases two planes ahead of launch

Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Regional carrier FLY91 on Wednesday announced leasing of two ATR 72-600 aircraft from Gulf-based leasing firm Dubai Aerospace Enterprises ahead of its launch.

Co-founded by erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines senior executive Manoj Chako, the venture 'Just Udo Aviation Pvt Ltd' received the civil aviation ministry's nod to start the airline under the brand name FLY91 in April last year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Goa-headquartered airline said it is "well-capitalised and on track to secure its Air Operator Permit for starting commercial operations shortly".

The newly secured aircraft shows Fly91’s strategic commitment to enhance air connectivity and cater to the growing demand in Tier II and III cities in the country, it said.

Chacko, the airline's MD and CEO, said the country's aviation sector is expanding at an unprecedented rate.

"As we prepare for take-off, our focus is to provide safe, reliable and comfortable flights to our customers," he said.

The airline did not disclose details about the launch timeline.

"We are delighted to have reached an agreement with FLY91 as their first operating lessor, supporting their vision to enhance regional connectivity in India," Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer at DAE, said.

The airline plans to connect over 50 Indian cities in the next five years and induct a total of 30 aircraft.