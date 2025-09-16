Regional carrier Star Air launches services to Gondia from Bengaluru via Indore

Gondia, Sep 16 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air commenced on Tuesday its maiden flight service to Gondia, connecting the city with Bengaluru via Indore.

The aviation arm of the Kolhapur-headquartered Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate these services three-times-a-week with an 82-seater Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft in a two class configuration -- business and economy class.

With the launch of its flight services to Gondia in eastern Maharashtra, Star Air has become the second airline after IndiGo to offer regional air connectivity from this prominent tribal district in the state.

The new services will provide seamless travel options across Maharashtra and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, as per the airline.

The new air service will be functional for three days a week -- Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, said Airport Director Girishchandra Verma, adding that based on the flyers' response, these services may get extended in the coming days. PTI COR IAS NP