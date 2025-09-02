Regional carrier Star Air to launch services to Gondia via Indore from Bengaluru

Gondia, Sep 2 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air has announced the launch of its three times a week services to Gondia in Maharashtra via Indore from Bengaluru, starting September 16, making it the second airline after IndiGo from this prominent tribal district in the state.

The flight services to Gondia in eastern Maharashtra will be operated with an 82-seater Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft in a twin configuration -- business and economy class, Star Air said.

The new servicees will provide seamless travel options across Maharashtra and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, it stated.

"We are introducing direct flights between Indore and Gondia under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN. This new connection not only strengthens our network across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra but also fulfils our vision of bringing enhanced regional connectivity to emerging cities. Gondia, with its growing economic and educational significance, and Indore, as a key commercial hub, form a natural air link that will save time, boost trade, and encourage tourism," said Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air.

According to Gondia's Birsi Airport Director Girishchandra Verma, the airline will start triweekly services to begin with and they may make it daily in the coming time depending upon the customer response. PTI COR IAS RSY