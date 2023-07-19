Regional Office of Universal Postal Union (UPU) inaugurated in New Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The regional office of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) was inaugurated in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Regional Office will undertake UPU's technical assistance activities in South Asia region by entering into a host country agreement by India's Department of Posts, an official release said.

Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Director General, Universal Postal Union (DG UPU) Masahiko Metoki inaugurated the Regional Office of UPU in New Delhi.

"The Regional Office of UPU in India will serve as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, experiences and expertise, thereby accelerating the modernisation and transformation of the postal sector," the release said.

It will act as a hub for promoting collaboration among UPU member countries in the Asia Pacific region, encouraging innovation and facilitating knowledge sharing to enhance postal services, it added.

India also announced contribution of USD 2,00,000 over a period of four years towards the UPU's Development and Technical Assistance activities through Asia Pacific Postal Union.

The financial contribution aims to support capacity building, infrastructure development, and other essential activities to strengthen the postal sector in the region. PTI MBI MR