Registrars, sub-registrars have no authority to issue NOC to housing societies for redevelopment

Pune, Nov 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware has issued an order clarifying registrars and sub-registrars have no authority to issue a 'no objection certificate' (NOC) to housing societies for redevelopment of their properties.

The commissioner stated that the general body of the cooperative housing society concerned is the apex decision-making authority in the redevelopment process.

Citing a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court, Taware noted that as per a 2019 government resolution, the role and duties of registrars and cooperative societies were just supervisory in nature.

There are no provisions in the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, that empower the registrar to issue an NOC for redevelopment of any cooperative housing society, the senior bureaucrat insisted.

"The registrar has no right to give an NOC to cooperative societies for redevelopment, and the general body of the said cooperative society is the supreme body in the redevelopment process," the order stated.

The order further directed registrars and sub-registrars not to seek applications from cooperative societies for NOCs, and not to issue any such certificates.