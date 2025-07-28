Registration for IndiaSkills 2025 competition opens

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Registrations for the IndiaSkills Competition (ISC) 2025 opened on Monday, with the competition featuring 63 skills this year, for which participants from all 36 states and Union Territories will compete for becoming skill champions.

The biennial competition is designed to identify, nurture, and reward India's most talented youth, preparing them to represent the nation on international stages such as the WorldSkills Competition (WSC) 2026, which is the largest international skills competition for young professionals in the world, showcasing the skill and expertise of young people in more than 60 skills.

Each participant can apply for only one skill. Registrations can be completed online via the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal. The last date to complete the registration is September 30, 2025.

Regional competitions for IndiaSkills 2025 will be hosted across five zones - North, South, East, West, and Northeast - while the final IndiaSkills National Competition will be organised centrally by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Winners of the national competition will receive extensive training and mentorship to represent India at WorldSkills Competition 2026 and other international forums.

"The competition is open to all Indian nationals, with participants required to meet specific age criteria. The minimum age is 16 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years. In general, participants must be born on or after 1 January 2004. For certain advanced technology skills, such as Cyber Security, Mechatronics, Aircraft Maintenance, among others, participants must be born on or after 1 January 2001," an official statement said.

The competition unfolds across two primary tracks. Track I involves state-level competitions conducted by State Skill Development Missions, while Track II is led by Sector Skill Councils for skills not opted by the states/UTs. Both tracks will feed into Regional Skill Competitions, followed by boot camps and the final national competition. The competition includes both individual and team-based skills, closely aligned with the categories identified by WorldSkills International. PTI RSN HVA