Registration of homes dips 5 pc to 5.45 lakh units till Dec 25 this year across 9 cities: Square Yards

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Registration of residential properties declined 5 per cent to 5.45 lakh units till December 25 this year across nine cities, while value rose 11 per cent to Rs 4.46 crore, according to Square Yards.

On Tuesday, real estate consultant Square Yards released the data of properties registered in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The data pertains to transactions in both primary and secondary (resale) markets.

"In 2025, registered residential transactions in India's 9 prime residential markets declined by 5 per cent year-on year even as total sales value increased by over 11 per cent in the same period," the consultant said in a statement.

During 2024, the number of registrations stood at 5.77 lakh units valuing Rs 4.03 lakh crore.

"Amid a sharp rise in the number of wealthy Indians with higher disposable incomes, premium and luxury housing dominated value contribution in 2025, particularly across markets such as the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region)," said Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, Square Yards.

He noted that a sustained price appreciation over the last three to five years has begun to test affordability thresholds in several premium micro-markets.

"While demand remains structurally resilient, incremental growth in the luxury segment is expected to moderate in 2026, indicating the onset of a stabilisation phase rather than a slowdown," Shori said.

On the outlook for the next year, Square Yards said that the housing market is well positioned for sustainable progress in 2026, with support from disciplined supply pipelines, a maturing buyer base and a gradual re-balancing of demand towards the mid-market segment.

Commenting on the report, Rajat Khandelwal, Group CEO of Tribeca Developers, said homebuyers are clearly showing a strong preference for newly launched projects.

Santosh Agarwal, CFO & Executive Director of Alpha Corp Development Ltd, said, this growth is being driven by sustained demand for premium and larger homes, higher average ticket sizes, and a clear shift toward quality, branded developments.

"Both end-users and investors are prioritising well-located projects, superior amenities, and long-term value over volume-led buying," Agarwal added. PTI MJH HVA