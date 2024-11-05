Registration of homes in Hyderabad up 7 pc to 19,527 units in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Registration of residential properties in Hyderabad rose 7 per cent to 19,527 units during the July-September period, according to Square Yards.

Citing state government data, real estate consultant Square Yards said Hyderabad's residential real estate market continues to demonstrate resilience, posting robust performance in the September quarter.

The city recorded a 7 per cent annual growth in registered residential transactions during the July-September 2024 period at 19,527 units as compared to 18,314 units in same period last year.

In the September quarter, the total registered sales value rose to Rs 11,718 crore, representing a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

Debayan Bhattacharya, Principal Partner & Sales Director, Square Yards said, "Hyderabad has maintained strong momentum, driven by growth in the IT sector and a steady influx of working professionals." In addition to established areas such as Gachibowli and Madhapur, emerging localities such as Kokapet, Narsingi, and others near the Outer Ring Road are experiencing heightened residential activity due to excellent connectivity to both the airport and Hyderabad's IT hubs, he added.

Commenting on the report, Madhusudhan G, Sumadhura Group CMD, said, "Over the last decade, Hyderabad has emerged as one of the fastest growing real estate markets in the country led by proactive government policies which is further attracting global and domestic companies to invest significantly." This is leading to a considerable rise in the demand for housing as people from across the country continue to migrate in search of employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, he added.

Madhusudhan G said there is an uptick in demand for luxury and ultra-luxury homes over the last few years due to rise in disposable incomes and robust infrastructure development. PTI MJH TRB TRB