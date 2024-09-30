Registration of properties in Mumbai city falls 14 pc to 9,100 units in Sep

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal area fell 14 per cent year-on-year in September to over 9,100 units on lower demand, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 10,694 units were registered in the year-ago period. In August this year, the registration of properties stood at 11,631 units.

"The decline in home registrations in September 2024 can be primarily attributed to the inauspicious days of 'Shraadh', which constituted 12 days of the month in 2024, when traditionally individuals refrain from making significant purchases or engaging in high-value transactions," Knight Frank said in a statement.

In 2023, Shraadh was observed from 29 September to 14 October.

Knight Frank has compiled the data on the registration of properties from the Department of Registrations and Stamps, Maharashtra government.

The data includes sales in both primary (fresh) and secondary (re-sale) markets.