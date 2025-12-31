Registration of properties in Mumbai during 2025 at 14-yr high, rises 6 pc to 1.5 lakh units

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose 6 per cent during the 2025 calendar year to 1,50,231 units, reaching a 14-year high, on better demand.

On Wednesday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said that Mumbai city (under BMC jurisdiction) delivered its strongest housing market performance in 14 years in 2025.

Citing the state government data, Knight Frank said that registration of properties stood at 150,231 units in the Mumbai municipal region during 2025 as against 1,41,202 units in 2024.

In December 2025, the consultant said 14,424 properties were registered, up 16 per cent from 12,418 units in the same month of the preceding year.

Residential properties accounted for 80 per cent of the total registrations in December.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said "2025 marked a steady and mature phase for Mumbai's housing market, with property registrations crossing 1.50 lakh, the highest level seen in the last 14 years. This milestone is a strong indicator of the underlying resilience and depth of the market, driven by sustained end-user demand and a far more supportive supply-side ecosystem." The data pertains to both primary and secondary housing market. PTI MJH TRB