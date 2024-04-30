Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal region set to rise 11pc in Apr

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal area rose 11 per cent in April to 11,621 units mainly on strong housing demand, according to Knight Frank.

Advertisment

In April 2023, the registration of properties in Mumbai stood at 10,514 units.

In March 2024, the registration of properties stood at 14,145 units.

According to Knight Frank, the registration of properties stood at 11,621 units at 8 pm tonight. The numbers might increase to 11,650 units by the close of the registration process on Tuesday.

"The enduring confidence of homebuyers in the Mumbai market has maintained a positive outlook. This optimism has driven Mumbai's property registrations consistently exceeding 10,000 mark for the fourth consecutive month in 2024," Knight Frank said.

Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 per cent. PTI MJH MR