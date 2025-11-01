Registration of properties in Mumbai region down 10 pc in Oct to 11,649 units on high base effect

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Registration of properties in Mumbai region fell 10 per cent in October to 11,649 units due to higher base effect, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 12,960 units were registered during October last year.

Citing Maharashtra government data, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 11,649 property registrations in October 2025, with stamp duty collections touching Rs 1,040 crore.

Registrations declined 10 per cent year-on-year, while revenue collections fell 14 per cent, largely due to a high base, it added.

Residential deals continued to dominate, accounting for about 80 per cent of the total registrations during the last month.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's housing market continues to display depth and stability through 2025." "While October saw a moderation from last year's festive-driven high base, the city still recorded over 11,000 registrations, underscoring resilient underlying demand," he added.

The shift in the festive calendar advanced much of the celebratory buying to September, yet activity in October remained strong, Baijal observed. PTI MJH TRB TRB