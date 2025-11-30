Registration of properties in Mumbai region up 20 pc in Nov at 12,219 units

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The registration of properties in the Mumbai region rose 20 per cent in November to 12,219 units, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 10,216 units were registered during November last year.

Citing Maharashtra government data, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said, Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 12,219 property registrations in November, a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

This is the highest registration number for November since 2013, Knight Frank said in a statement on Sunday.

Stamp duty collections touched Rs 1,038 crore, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Residential deals continued to dominate, accounting for about 80 per cent of the total registrations during the current month.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, "The stability in both volumes and revenue highlights a mature demand cycle and continued buyer confidence across Mumbai." PTI MJH DRR