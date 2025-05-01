Registration of properties in Mumbai rises 8 pc in Jan-Apr to 52,896 units: Anarock

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose 8 per cent during January-April this year to 52,896 units on better demand, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock noted that Mumbai's property registrations scaled fresh highs in the first four months of 2025 despite geopolitical tensions and global economic slowdown.

An analysis of the data of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Maharashtra reveals that the overall revenue collected from property registrations in Mumbai stands at about Rs 4,633 crore in first four months of 2025, an increase of 21 per cent from Rs 3,836 crore in the year-ago period.

In terms of registration numbers, 52,896 properties were registered in Mumbai in the first four months of 2025, as against 48,819 in the same period last year. The data pertains to both primary and secondary market transactions.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "A key factor behind the surge in property registrations during the first four months of this calendar year is the record-breaking activity in March, when 15,501 properties were registered." During April this year, Anarock said that as many as 13,080 units were registered as against 11,648 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the data, Akhil Saraf, Founder and CEO of startup Reloy, said the housing demand in India's financial capital continues to be strong especially for luxury homes.

Reloy helps builders in generating referral sales from their customers.