Registration of properties in Mumbai rises 9.5 pc to 15,482 units in March: Knight Frank

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal area rose 9.5 per cent annually in March to 15,482 units on high housing demand, according to Knight Frank.

In March 2024, as many as 14,149 properties were registered. In February 2025, the registration of properties stood at 12,066 units.

Citing the Maharashtra government data, real estate consultant Knight Frank India on Monday said Mumbai's real estate market demonstrated remarkable strength in March 2025 as property registrations rose 9.5 per cent to 15,482 units.

The Maharashtra government earned a revenue of nearly Rs 1,600 crore, an all-time high, through registration of properties in March due to high-value transactions.

The consultant noted that the surge reflects a combination of strong homebuyer sentiments, stable economic conditions, and large-scale infrastructure development. Residential properties continued to dominate, accounting for around 80 per cent of all registrations in March.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, "The robust demand for premium homes reflects sustained buyer confidence and economic stability, while the preference for larger apartments signals evolving homebuyer aspirations. The anticipated easing of interest rates in the coming months is likely to further bolster market sentiment." Commenting on the numbers, Akhil Saraf, Founder and CEO of proptech firm Reloy, said, "Despite experiencing some hiccups in sales over the past few months, it is encouraging to note that registration numbers in the Mumbai region have increased compared to last year. This is a positive sign that the market is on the path to recovery." He said the demand in the 2025-26 fiscal year is likely to remain strong because of the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.

"Demand in the high-end and luxury segments continues to flourish. Reputable developers with well-located projects and desirable amenities are selling their properties rapidly, and we expect this trend to persist," Saraf said. PTI MJH TRB