Registration of properties in Mumbai rises in Diwali month; over 12,500 units registered: Anarock

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Registration of properties in Mumbai so far this month has crossed 12,500 units because of Dussehra and Diwali festivals, according to Anarock.

On Wednesday, real estate consultant Anarock said that 12,513 properties were registered in Mumbai in October (till 30th) against 9,736 in November 2023.

This is a 29 per cent jump this Diwali over last year, it added.

Last year, Diwali was celebrated in the month of November.

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "Considering that housing sales remained tepid in the third quarter of 2024 across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai, the city's sales in just the first month of the festive quarter is notable." "A major reason for the rise in property registrations this October could also be that both Dussehra and Diwali are being celebrated in the same month," Puri said.

Last year, Dussehra was in October and Diwali in November.

"Both these festivals are considered the most auspicious for property buying and many buyers time their purchases accordingly," Puri said. PTI MJH HVA