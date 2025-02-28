Registration of properties in Mumbai rises marginally in Feb to 12,066 units: Knight Frank

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose marginally to 12,066 units in February on better housing demand, according to Knight Frank India.

There were 12,056 units registered during February 2024.

In a statement on Friday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Mumbai City, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 12,066 property registrations in February 2025.

The data has been recorded till 10 pm on Friday. The number might increase slightly. PTI MJH BAL BAL