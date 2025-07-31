Registration of properties in Mumbai up 1 pc to 12,532 units in July: Knight Frank

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal region rose 1 per cent annually in July to 12,532 units, according to Knight Frank India.

A total of 12,373 units were registered in July 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said Mumbai city, under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), recorded 12,532 property registrations till 8.30 pm on July 31.

The data relates to both primary and secondary market transactions. PTI MJH TRB