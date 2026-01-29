Regulate, monitor surrogate ads for alcohol, pan masala on TV: BJP MP in RS

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A BJP member on Thursday demanded in the Rajya Sabha strict regulation and monitoring of surrogate advertisements for products like alcohol and pan masala, especially during highly viewed programmes such as cricket matches and other shows on television.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh K Laxman urged celebrities, including cricketers, to discourage endorsing products through such surrogate advertisements on television.

Stressing that the matter is 'very important' and a concern for every parent in society, he said there is an increasing presence of surrogate advertising during programs widely watched by families, especially young children.

He said in India, cricket is not just a sport but has an emotional attachment to the nation, as it is viewed collectively by families, including grandparents, parents and children.

"During such high viewership events, the advertisements shown have a deep impact on impressionable minds. There are promotions like pan masala, gutka, alcohol, and other adult products, through surrogate branding, and there are celebrity endorsements by film stars and other celebrities and cricketers themselves," he noted.

Laxman said these advertisements use substitute products, categories such as music CDs, bottled water, lifestyle merchandise, and retain the same brand identity, colours, jingles, and ambassadors associated with adult products.

"The intention is unmistakable to enforce adult category brands during prime time, family-oriented viewing. My concern is, what is the message we are sending to society when children are exposed to brands repeatedly during live matches and other forms of entertainment?" he asked.

The BJP member said research globally shows this consumer perception, and more particularly, concerning the same pattern is now being expanded to OTT content, award shows, music events, and even influencer digital spaces.

"I suggest that some stringent regulatory enforcement is needed to strengthen the monitoring of surrogate advertisements and clearly define what constitutes indirect promotion, and consider restricting such advertisements during content predominantly consumed by families and minors," he said during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha.

"I also appeal to this house through all members to see that celebrities are discouraged from these advertisements, especially sportsmen, and even film stars," he said, noting that every parent wants their child to have a bright future, and children should not be subjected to such viewing of such products during prime time viewing. PTI NKD/SKC DRR