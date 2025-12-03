Regulator DGCA investigating IndiGo flight disruptions; asks airline to submit mitigation plans

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said it is investigating IndiGo flight disruptions, and has asked the airline to submit the reasons for the current situation as well as the plans to reduce flight cancellations and delays.

The country's largest airline, IndiGo, on Wednesday cancelled more than 100 flights at various airports and scores of services were delayed as it grappled with significant operational disruptions mainly due to crew shortage, and announced calibrated schedule adjustments for the next 48 hours to normalise the operations.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is currently investigating the situation and evaluating measures along with the airline, to reduce cancellations and delays, in order to minimise inconvenience being caused to passengers.

"IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations," it said.

Citing recent operational performance information provided by IndiGo, DGCA said a total of 1,232 flights were cancelled in November, including 755 flights due to crew and FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) constraints.

As many as 258 flights were cancelled due to "airport/airspace restrictions", 92 flights were cancelled due to the ATC (Air Traffic Control) system failure and 127 flights on account of other reasons, the statement said.

"A large share of cancellations arose from crew / FDTL compliance and airport/airspace / ATC-related factors, many of which lie beyond the operator's direct control," DGCA said, and mentioned that the airline's overall On Time Performance (OTP) in November was 67.7 per cent compared to 84.1 per cent in October.

While 16 per cent of the delays were due to ATC, 6 per cent were caused by "operations-crew", 3 per cent due to airport facility issues and 8 per cent as a result of other factors, as per the statement.

According to the regulator, it had provided further clarification to IndiGo for streamlining the implementation of the revised FDTL norms.

The corrective measures proposed were strengthening crew planning and rostering while adhering to FDTL norms, enhancing coordination with ATC and airports to manage capacity constraints and improving turnaround and disruption-management processes.

While the first phase of these FDTL norms came into force from July, the second phase, which restricted the night landing to two from six earlier, was implemented from November 1.

The norms were originally to be put in place from March 2024, but airlines, including IndiGo, sought a step-by-step implementation, citing additional crew requirements. PTI RAM IAS HVA