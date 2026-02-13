Regulator DGCA puts stricter breath analyser test norms in place for pilots

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Aviation safety regulator DGCA has put in place stricter breath analyser test requirements for pilots, wherein those found repeatedly violating the norms could even face cancellation of their pilot license, according to a source.

Under the revised norms, which came into effect from February 9, FATA (Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation) of an expatriate pilot operating in India will be cancelled and not considered again if that cockpit crew tests positive for alcohol consumption during pre-flight breath analyser examination.

Among other provisions, the license of a pilot who tests positive in a Breath Analyser (BA) test before operating a flight on three occasions will be cancelled, the source said.

In September last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had proposed changes to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on the procedure for medical examination for crew members for alcohol consumption before and after operating a flight.

"For confirmatory BA readings up to 0.009 per cent BAC or mg/dl for the first time, the crew shall be off rostered and subjected to counselling. For scheduled operators, the counselling shall be carried out by the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief of Flight Safety on the adverse impact of alcohol and subsequently released for flight.

"In case of operators other than scheduled operators, the counselling shall be carried out by the Accountable Manager and Chief of Flight Safety/CFI. All such cases shall be reported to DGCA; however, this shall not be endorsed on crew license/approval," according to the revised DGCA norms.

BAC refers to Blood Alcohol Content.

According to the new CAR, a pilot will face suspension of his or her license if the second time pre-flight breath analyser test is found positive, or breath analyser test is positive in one instance and missed breath analyser test the second time.

Enforcement actions for post-flight breath analyser positive/missed breath analyser test would entail a three-year suspension of license/approval of the crew whose breath analyser test is positive in post-flight in one instance and missed breath analyser test in another instance or vice versa, DGCA said.

According to the regulator, blood level is not the sole determinant of flying safety after drinking, because an individual may have reduced his blood alcohol level to zero, but still be significantly impaired due to “hangover”.

It is for this reason that rules require a 12-hour period of abstinence from alcohol before flying.

In fact, the physiological and performance effects of heavy drinking may persist for up to 48–72 hours. In view of the detrimental impact of alcohol on cognitive and physical performance, airlines within their safety management systems may enforce even stricter abstinence requirements prior to flight operations, DGCA said.

For flights originating outside India, compliance with the rule will be ensured upon landing in India. However, for flights originating outside India and transiting through India, the operator will establish a pre-flight medical facility at the station of origin, it stated.

If a crew member operates a flight without undergoing the pre-flight breath analyser examination, then the Chief of Operations of the airline concerned and the involved crew should ensure that the post-flight breath analyser examination is carried out at the first port of landing. If the result of that test is negative, he or she would be allowed to continue operating the remaining sectors, and the same shall be reported to DGCA. PTI IAS RAM BAL BAL