Regulator sees no urgency to intervene for now on entry-level mobile phone tariff plan issue: TRAI sources

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Telecom regulator had sought details and factual stance from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel over reported withdrawal of entry-level prepaid tariff plans, but has not found any significant urgency for intervention at this stage, TRAI sources said on Friday.

The operators were asked to give the factual position following reports on removal of entry-level plan, sources said, adding while one of the operators has confirmed the withdrawal, and also made stipulated filing with TRAI, the other operator has clarified that the plan continues to be available but through its physical stores.

The replies sent by the two companies are being examined by TRAI on the benchmark of regulatory compliance, they said.

TRAI has, however, not found any significant urgency for intervention at this stage, the sources told PTI.

TRAI's observation comes after Jio removed Rs 249 entry-level pre-paid plan (1GB/day with 28 day validity) from online platform (MyJio and Jio.com) although the said plan is still available for consumers walking into its stores. Airtel too removed its basic entry level Rs 249 plan (that offered 1GB/day with 28 day validity). PTI MBI HVA