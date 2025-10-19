REI Expo 2025 to attract more than Rs 1,800 cr investments in India’s biogas sector: IBA

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The Renewable Energy India Expo 2025 is likely to attract more than Rs 1,800 crore in fresh investment commitments for India’s bioenergy sector, the Indian Biogas Association said on Sunday.

The spotlight this year is firmly on biogas as a game-changer for India’s green growth, an Indian Biogas Association (IBA) statement said.

According to the statement, the upcoming three-day-long Renewable Energy India Expo (REI) 2025, scheduled from October 30 to November 1, 2025, at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, is poised to unlock more than Rs 1,800 crore in fresh investment commitments for India’s bioenergy sector.

With the government scaling up the SATAT scheme (Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation), commissioning of new compressed biogas (CBG) plants across states, and biogas being recognised as a feedstock for future fuel, including methanol and Di-methyl ether production, the sector is witnessing unprecedented momentum, it added.

This year's Bio-Energy Pavilion, powered by IBA, is set to be the largest ever, featuring 30 per cent more exhibitors than 2024 and strong participation from global technology leaders, startups, and policy-makers.

Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the pavilion will showcase innovations in waste-to-energy, CBG technologies, and co-digestion models, including digital monitoring solutions.

IBA President AR Shukla said, "India is no longer looking at biogas as just a rural solution. It is now a cornerstone of the clean energy economy, reducing carbon emissions, supporting farmers, fuelling transport, and enabling the green economy. REI 2025 will demonstrate how the sector is scaling from pilot projects to nationwide impact".

The three-day REI Expo 2025 is expected to attract over 60,000 participants from across the globe, covering sectors like bioenergy, solar, wind, hydrogen, e-mobility, and energy storage.

Highlighting the economic impact, IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia said, "Biogas is more than just clean energy; it is economic security and is playing a key role in development-led energy transition. With India’s potential to generate over 62 million tons of CBG annually, we can cut down fuel imports, create thousands of rural and urban jobs, and build a truly circular economy".

"REI 2025 is the platform where these opportunities will take shape, with investors, innovators, and policymakers coming together to drive the next phase of growth. Bioenergy is at the heart of India’s energy transformation." IBA emphasised that biogas is set to play a dual role: one is in reducing fossil fuel imports through large-scale CBG adoption, and the second is feeding into India’s Net Zero Mission, making bioenergy production cleaner and more affordable.

Over the years, REI Expo has become the most influential platform for renewable energy in India. For IBA, REI 2025 marks a milestone to showcase India’s bioenergy leap from local initiatives to global collaborations by putting biogas firmly on the energy map as a solution for climate, energy, and economy.

Last year, REI saw investment commitment from the industry for Rs 1,850 crore and signed several MoUs.