Reia Diamonds raises Rs 2 crore in pre-seed funding round

New Delhi: Start-up jeweller Reia Diamonds on Monday said it has raised Rs 2 crore in pre-seed funding to drive product innovation and strengthen its retail presence.

Currently, the lab-grown jewellery brand has three stores in Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Coimbatore.

The funding round was led by Dinesh Talera and family, founders of the iconic Mysore Saree Udyog, alongside Venture Catalysts, Reia Diamonds said in a statement.

Set up in 2023, the Bengaluru-headquartered company will use the funds for the next phase of retail expansion, strengthen its omnichannel presence, and continue innovating in the engagement ring segment and everyday jewellery collections.