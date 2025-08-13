REITS Q1FY'26 payout jumps 13pc to Rs 1,559 crore

Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) India’s four public-listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed a total of Rs 1,559 crore to over 2.7 lakh unit holders in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, marking a 13-per cent on-year rise, an official said.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Nexus Select Trust collectively manage more than 129 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space and have, since inception, distributed over Rs 24,300 crore to investors, a release said.

“This rise in quarterly distribution marks a strong start to the fiscal year and reflects Indian REITs continued commitment to delivering regular and stable cash flows,” said Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the Indian REITs Association (IRA).

The combined market capitalisation of the four REITs crossed Rs 1 lakh crore as of July 30, 2025, underscoring the sector’s robust growth trajectory. As of Q4 FY’25, their total gross Assets Under Management stood at about Rs 1.63 lakh crore, the release said.

The IRA, a non-profit industry body supported by SEBI and the finance ministry, identifies the four REITs as its founding members.