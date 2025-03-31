REITs to play significant role in shaping Indian office market landscape in 2025: Anarock

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The growing maturity of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) is attracting domestic and foreign institutional investors in Indian commercial real estate and this instrument is expected to play a significant role in shaping the country's office space market this year, according to Anarock.

In its annual update on Indian Office Market for 2024 calendar year, Anarock Managing Director-Commercial Leasing & Advisory Peush Jain said the year 2024 marked a significant milestone for India's office market across the top 7 cities, recording the highest net absorption of around 50 million square feet.

"The market witnessed robust activity throughout the year, driven by strong occupier demand and strategic expansion plans of various sectors," Jain added.

On the outlook for 2025, Anarock noted that India's position as a preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) continues to be a primary catalyst for office space absorption.

The consultant said that the REIT is expected to play an increasingly significant role in shaping the office market landscape in 2025.

"The growing maturity of Indian REITs, coupled with their strong performance track record, is attracting both domestic and international institutional investors. This institutional capital inflow is likely to enhance the quality of office assets and promote professional management practices across the sector," the report said.

Recently, Sattva Group and Blackstone-sponsored Knowledge Realty Trust has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to launch its REIT public issue for raising up to Rs 6,200 crore.

Already, there are four listed REITs in India -- Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

Apart from Nexus Select Trust, the other three REITs are backed by rent-yielding office assets. Nexus owns a large portfolio of retail real estate spaces.

Anarock noted that the evolution of workplace strategies continues to influence market dynamics.

"While hybrid work models remain prevalent, organisations are reimagining their office spaces to enhance collaboration, innovation, and employee well-being. This transformation is driving demand for premium office spaces with advanced technological infrastructure and sustainable features," it added.

With rising demand for managed workspaces, many co-working operators, including WeWork India and Smartworks, are planning to launch public issues and have filed DRHPs to raise funds to expand business. Some co-working players are looking to raise funds through the private equity route.

Many fractional real estate platforms are planning to raise funds through SM-REITs.

Commenting on the office market, Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder of Bhive Workspaces, said, "A public listing through IPO for any company is one of the most important milestones in an organisation's journey as it is a reflection of the maturity of the business and the trust it has been able to build in the minds of end consumers." "This particularly assumes significance for the co-working sector which has traversed this journey from initiation to tapping the capital markets in less than a decade and a half while posting healthy revenues and profits," he added.

The proceeds from IPO help in funding their business' expansion needs, reducing their debt and also offering an exit to their institutional investors, Paplikar said.

Darshan Govindaraju, Director of Vaishnavi Group, said the stability and high growth potential in commercial real estate are attracting significant attention from institutional and retail investors, encouraging developers and co-working operators to tap the public markets to capitalise on their positive reputation in order to reduce debt and unlock new opportunities for capital.

The launch of REITs and Small and Medium REITs (SM-REITs) further opened up new avenues to allow small investors to actively participate in the growing commercial real estate, he added. PTI MJH MJH SHW