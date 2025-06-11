Rekha Jhunjhunwala cuts Nazara Technologies stake by half to 3.6 pc

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife and executor of the Estate of Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has divested almost half of the Estate's shareholding in Nazara Technologies to 3.6 per cent through open market sales.

Jhunjhunwala sold 12,36,500 shares, divesting about 1.4 per cent stake in the gaming and esports firm, on June 9-10, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Prior to this, she had sold 17,38,500 shares (1.98 per cent of total share capital) of Nazara Technologies, between June 2-6, 2025.

With these two sales, the Estate's 7.05 per cent shareholding in Nazara has now halved to 3.66 per cent.

"Further, on 9th June, 2025 and 10th June 2025 there has been a further sale of 12,36,500 shares and thereby the holding as on date of the Estate of Late Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in Nazara Technologies Limited is 32,08,620 shares ie 3.6621 per cent of the companies issued and paid up share capital," the filing said.

The filing, however, did not give the price at which the shares were sold.

The shares of the gaming firm were trading at Rs 1,273.50, up 0.47 per cent over its previous close on BSE. PTI ANK ANZ DRR