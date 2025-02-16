Reliance, BP lose decade-old gas migration dispute

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) In a setback for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP Plc, the Delhi High Court has overturned an international arbitration tribunal's ruling that held the duo not responsible for paying any compensation for the gas they produced and sold, which had allegedly migrated from adjoining fields.

Here is an Explainer on the entire dispute: FIELDS IN QUESTION: Block or area KG-DWN-98/3, known as KG-D6, was awarded to a consortium of Reliance Industries Ltd and Niko Resources of Canada in the first bid round under New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) in 2000 by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. (BP bought a 30 per cent stake in the block more than a decade later).

In the same round, block KG-DWN-98/2 (KG-D5) was awarded to Cairn Energy India Ltd, which was subsequently acquired by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in two phases. An adjacent Godavari block was awarded to ONGC on nomination basis in 1997.

Reliance started output from KG-D6 in 2009 while ONGC started output in January 2024.

DISPUTE: The dispute began in July 2013 when, suspecting reservoir connectivity of its KG-D5 and G-4 blocks with that of Reliance's KG-D6, ONGC on July 22, 2023 wrote to the DGH stating a detailed geological & geophysical (G&G) interpretation of the available data on the Godavari and KG-DWN-98/2 blocks shows "evidence of lateral continuity of gas pools" into KG-D6. Simply put, it meant that subsurface gas pools of the Reliance block and the ONGC blocks appeared to be connected with possible migration of gas between the two.

And since Reliance started producing first, it might have drained out ONGC's resources as well.

ONGC requested the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), an upstream regulatory arm of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to provide it with G&G data, along with the production and well data of the contiguous area of block KG-DWN-98/3.

MEDIA LEAK: The issue got leaked to the media and a small news item appeared in one of the dalies. As was the practice of any material event, this was presented to the board of ONGC in April 2014. The board asked the management to review the matter and report back.

ELECTION DAY PETITION: As directed by the board, the company management reverted with a detailed report. The board asked the management to take legal steps to protect its interest. The options before ONGC was to either file an FIR for "theft" of its gas by Reliance or file a civil suit claiming damages. While a criminal case (FIR) was ruled out, the board felt a civil case could drag on for decades.

A way out was to file a writ petition, which are promptly taken note of by the high courts. But a writ can be filed only against the state. Since DGH as a custodian of resources and supposed to have known of the connectivity issue when it approved detailed development plans of Reliance, ONGC decided to file the writ against the DGH and the ministry. Reliance was the third respondent.

The petition was filed before the Delhi High Court a day before counting of the general elections on May 15, 2014.

On September 10, 2014, the Delhi High Court disposed of ONGC's petition and directed the government to take a decision, after it received a report from an independent panel set up by ONGC and RIL.

EYEBROWS RAISED: ONGC's petition did raise a few eyebrows then. The petroleum ministry ordered an enquiry into whether ONGC had consulted the ministry before filing the writ petition against its largest stakeholder the Union of India and upstream regulator DGH.

The ministry's probe showed that then joint secretary (exploration) Armane Giridhar "was aware about the decision to file the writ, though he may not have been fully aware about its fallout viz the government being made the first respondent".

Armane, who was also a member of ONGC board, which took the decision on April 24, 2014, had suggested that "only referring the matter to the Government of India may not be of much use as GoI would be seen as an interested party and a conflict of interest could arise".

THIRD PARTY CONSULTANT: DeGolyer and Mac Naughton (D&M) was appointed to carry out a third-party study. In its final report dated November 19, 2015, D&M concluded inter-alia that "the integrated analyses indicated connectivity and continuity of the reservoirs across the blocks operated by ONGC and Reliance".

The report quantified the volume of gas migrated from Godavari PML and KG-DWN-98/2 to KG-DWN-98/3 block and respective production of gas from migrated volumes till March 31, 2015.

From April 1, 2009 till March 31, 2015, 7.009 billion cubic meters and 4.116 bcm of gas had migrated from Godavari PML and D1 discovery of KG-DWN-98/2 block, respectively, to KG-DWN-98/3 block. Of these migrated gas volumes, 5.968 and 3.015 BCM of gas was produced by Reliance.

D&M even gave a value of ONGC's gas produced by Reliance -- around Rs 10,000 crore.

DISPUTE RESOLUTION COMMITTEE: After submission of D&M report, the government constituted a single-member committee on December 15, 2015, comprising former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Ajit Prakash Shah "to quantify the unfair enrichment" by Reliance.

In its submission to the panel, ONGC said Reliance and DGH had known about the fields being connected more than a decade ago. It submitted another appraisal report prepared by D&M in 2003 that was included in Niko's annual disclosure to the Canadian Stock Exchange, which said, "A portion of the field accumulation straddles the western boundary of the block (ONGC)".

It said Reliance and Niko had prior knowledge that their development plan for exploration in KG Basin will deplete gas reserves in ONGC's block.

Reliance, however, rejected this and told the Shah committee that the report reflected a "simplistic consideration of seismic data and very limited well data confined to discover wells in Block KG-DWN-98/3 (Block KG-D6), with no modelling but rather with a reliance on D&M's general experience in geology".

"Up until this point in time, ONGC had yet to drill wells and discover any hydrocarbon in this area," Reliance told the committee.

"As RIL has explained to the committee, seismic data may suggest continuity of channels across block boundaries, but is entirely insufficient in conclusively establishing presence of reservoir and reservoir connectivity." The committee in its August 28, 2016 report held that gas did flow from ONGC blocks to Reliance area but did not find any criminality on part of the Mukesh Ambani firm.

On the question of unjust enrichment, the committee concluded that the Government of India, and not ONGC, is entitled to claim restitution from Reliance for the unjust benefit it received and unfairly retained.

ONGC has no locus standing to bring a tortious claim against Reliance for trespass/conversion since it does not have any ownership rights or possessory interest in the natural gas. All mineral resources are property of the government of India.

It relied on a report produced by petroleum industry consultant D&M which had concluded that gas had migrated from ONGC-controlled parts of the seafloor and the geological formations beneath it into areas controlled by the private companies. But Reliance had at that time stated that the methods were flawed.

PENALTY ON RELIANCE: Using Shah report, the government asked ONGC to step aside and took over the matter.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) in a November 4, 2026 order sought disgorgement from Reliance and its partners, demanding USD 1.47 billion from the partners for producing in seven years ending March 31, 2016 about 338.332 million British thermal units of gas that had seeped or migrated from ONGC's blocks into their adjoining KG-D6 in the Bay of Bengal.

After deducting USD 71.71 million royalty paid on the gas produced and adding an interest at the rate of LIBOR plus 2 per cent, totalling USD 149.86 million, a total demand of USD 1.55 billion was made on Reliance, BP, and Niko.

The government also pressed Reliance to pay USD 174.9 million of additional profit petroleum after certain costs were disallowed because of KG-D6 output being lower than the target.

At the time, Reliance disputed the government's demand as being based on a "misreading and misinterpretation of key elements of the PSC", and it said such a demand was without precedent in the oil and gas industry.

ARBITRATION: Because it was the government which had slapped the notice, Reliance found it convenient to take to arbitration. (Arbitration is a dispute resolution mechanism under a signed contract. Reliance and partners have a signed production sharing contract for KG-D6 with the government where arbitration is prescribed as a mechanism for dispute resolution. If the dispute would have continued with ONGC, the matter would have been settled in courts as the two dont have a signed contract and no dispute resolution mechanism. Also, Delhi High Court while disposing of ONGC petition had given the state-owned firm liberty to approach it again after the expert committee report comes).

Reliance and its partners on November 11, 2016, slapped an arbitration notice.

ARBITRATION AWARD: In July 2018, the international arbitration tribunal rejected the Indian government's claim of USD 1.55 billion against Reliance Industries and its partners. The three-member panel by a majority of 2-1 also awarded USD 8.3 million compensation to the three partners.

The panel was headed by Singapore-based arbitrator Lawrence Boo, a professor at universities in China, Australia, and Singapore, and head of the Singapore-based Arbitration Chambers. Its two other members were government's arbitrator and former Supreme Court Judge G S Singhvi and Reliance-appointed arbitrator, former English High Court Justice Bernard Eder.

CHALLENGE TO AWARD: The government challenged with arbitration award before a single bench of Delhi High Court, seeking it be set aside as it "strikes at the heart of the public policy and has given a premium to a contractor (Reliance that has amassed vast wealth by committing an insidious fraud as well as criminal offence)..." "The unjust enrichment amassed by the contractor had already reached more than $1.729 billion today (at the time of filing petition), and is since increasing as the production of migrated gas is still continuing," it had stated in its petition.

Reliance is the operator of the KG-D6 block with 60 per cent interest while BP holds 30 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent is with Niko Resources.

COURT RULING: Delhi High Court in May 2023 upheld the arbitration award saying "the view taken by the arbitral tribunal is most certainly a 'possible view', which calls for no interference." In a detailed order, Justice Anup Bhambhani held that the tribunal's award is not in conflict with the 'public policy of India' and that the public trust doctrine was not contravened by Reliance. The bench said the inferences drawn by the tribunal are factual conclusions which cannot be second-guessed by the court.

REVIEW PETITION: The government approached the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the single bench order. The division bench, comprising justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee, on February 15 set aside a May 2023 single bench ruling that upheld the 2018 arbitration award rejecting the government's claim.

The court, in its ruling, stated, "In view of the above, we are setting aside the impugned order dated 9 May 2023, passed by the learned single judge, and the arbitral award issued by the arbitral tribunal in 2018, as it is contrary to the settled position of law. All pending applications, if any, stand disposed of, with each party bearing its own costs." A detailed copy of the order is awaited.

Reliance has so far not commented on the February 15 order but in all probability is likely to challenge it in the Supreme Court. PTI ANZ TRB