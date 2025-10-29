Reliance Brands to bring Italian fashion brand Max & Co

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL), part of the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail, will introduce the contemporary Italian women's wear brand Max & Co to the Indian market.

It has entered into a long-term master franchise agreement with the Max Mara Fashion Group entity to bring MAX & Co to the Indian market, said a joint statement.

"Through this strategic partnership, RBL will introduce MAX & Co’s well-designed, quality-driven contemporary pieces and a fluid, mix and match approach to Indian consumers, further expanding its appeal to a new generation of fashion-forward women," it added.

Max Mara Fashion Group is one of the largest fashion houses.

The first MAX & Co store is slated to open in Mumbai in early 2026, followed by a pan-India rollout in key metropolitan cities, it said.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd Executive Director Isha Ambani said: "It's distinctive fusion of Italian design heritage and youthful energy will have significant appeal for the Indian woman".

"Through our partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group, we are proud to bring this iconic global brand to India and shape a new chapter in contemporary women’s fashion," she added.

Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, MAX&Co. Brand Divisional Director and Max Mara Fashion Group Board Member, said: "India represents a vibrant and forward-thinking market, one that shares our passion for creativity, style, and self-expression. Our future mission is to inspire a new community of women who live with confidence, curiosity, and a cool, modern attitude".

Founded in 1986, MAX & Co is part of Max Mara Fashion Group and is distributed online and in over 400 stores worldwide.

RBL, which was established in 2007, handles global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum. It currently operates over 1,590 stores across India, including standalone stores and shop-in-shops.

Its portfolio includes some of the world’s most iconic names, such as Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, and Emporio Armani. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL