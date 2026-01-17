New Delhi: Reliance Consumer, the FMCG arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led RIL, has acquired global rights of some international brands, like Brylcreem, Toni & Guy and Badedas, to expand its presence in the fast-growing personal care and beauty market.

Besides, it has also acquired Matey, a UK-based specialist brand, focusing on the children’s personal care category, according to an investor's presentation by Reliance Industries.

Although Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has not shared any financial details regarding the acquisition of these four brands, it stated that it will expand them in both domestic and international markets.

"RCPL acquired international Beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India," the company said.

The portfolio includes Brylcreem, which is a British brand of hair styling products for men. This haircare brand has significant equity in the Indian and global markets.

Its portfolio comprises male grooming solutions and is strongly associated with masculine hygiene.

While Toni & Guy is a premium hair care and styling brand that diversified from a salon foundation, offering a range of personal care solutions.

Badedas, a German brand, is a distinctive personal care product brand which has a range of premium products with natural plant extracts.

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and made a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025, had also earlier acquired a Tamil Nadu-based iconic personal care brand, Velvette.

It had recently relaunched the brand Velvette with products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders, blending traditional formulations with modern tech.

Besides, RCPL has its own brand - Glimmer and Get Real- offering affordable personal care products, especially bath soaps.

RCPL is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India. In the December quarter, its overall gross revenue jumped 60 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,065 crore. Its YTD gross revenue for FY26 has crossed Rs 15,000 crore, which is 1.8 times higher than the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

RCPL has also completed a majority stake acquisition of Udhaiyams Agro Foods towards the end of November, 2025. It has a strong market presence in Tamil Nadu in key staples such as rice and pulses, and a range of food categories, like snacks and idli batter, among others.

It has now "four Rs 1,000 crore-plus brands by Q3", which include its beverage brand Campa, grocery brand Independence and Good Life.

"Campa continues to maintain a double-digit share in key markets, while continually expanding to new markets," it said, adding that Campa Energy has crossed sales of Rs 1,000 crore.

Besides, it is also expanding play in biscuits and confectionery, "driven by new launches and market expansion", it said.

In beverages, RCPL is building a supply chain by adding several high-speed bottling lines across 12 states.

It will have "more than double the existing capacity for the upcoming season", it noted.

RCPL, which is investing Rs 40,000 crore to set up food parks across the country, has been allocated several sites by the government, it said.

"Work on several sites starting in Q4 FY25-26, with the first plant becoming operational in March," it said, adding that "each food park to feature high-speed lines across categories, driving significant cost efficiencies through cross-category integration and scale".