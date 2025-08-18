Reliance Consumer acquires majority stake in JV with Naturedge Beverages

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of a majority stake in a JV with Naturedge Beverages.

Without disclosing any details of the acquisition, RCPL said the deal with the company, which owns herb-infused functional packaged beverage, will help it to be a "total beverage company".

The company owns a portfolio of brands as carbonated drinks brand Campa, Sosyo soft drinks, sports brand Spinner, and fruit-based hydration drink RasKik -- in the fast-growing beverage market.

"The healthy functional beverage space presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity, driven by a strong consumer shift toward healthier, natural alternatives," as per a joint statement.

The partnership will enable RCPL to expand the beverages portfolio by adding healthy product offerings, including energy drinks, stills, energy shots, herb-infused water, among others.

Founded in 2018 by Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation entrepreneur from manufacturers of Ayurvedic products -- the Baidyanath Group, Naturedge Beverages focuses on solutions that seamlessly infuse the benefits of Indian Ayurveda and contemporary beverage choices.

Commenting on the development, RCPL Executive Director Ketan Mody said, "Within a very short span of time, Shunya has gained wide popularity among health-conscious consumers as it offers the benefits of herbs in contemporary formats. It also fits perfectly with RCPL's vision of global providing quality products at affordable prices along with promoting India's legacy." PTI KRH TRB