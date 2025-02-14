Reliance Consumer acquires FMCG brand Velvette, to launch personal care products

Chennai: Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods division of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, has acquired Tamil Nadu-based fast-moving consumer goods firm Velvette for an undisclosed sum, thereby strengthening its presence in the personal care segment, a top official said.

Following the signing of the acquisition agreement, Reliance Consumer Products aims to revive the Velvette brand of shampoos and introduce various products in the personal care portfolio "very soon," company COO Ketan Mody said here on Friday.

"One of the thought processes of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd has been to acquire Indian heritage brands. We acquired Campa and then Ravalgaon Sugar (promoters of Paan Pasand and Coffee Break). We are happy to acquire Velvette. Our intent is to revive the brand (Velvette)," he told reporters.

This strategic deal grants Reliance Consumer Products Ltd a perpetual license for Velvette, aligning with Reliance’s commitment to building futuristic businesses with a strong foundation while also reviving India's cherished heritage brands.

To begin with, Reliance Consumer will introduce a range of shampoos under the 'Velvette' brand in Tamil Nadu and expand into other markets later.

In response to a query, Ketan said the company would initially roll out shampoos and later expand into soaps and body washes under the 'Velvette' brand.

"Our plan is to offer global-quality products at an affordable price range under the Velvette brand," he said.

The Velvette brand was introduced in the 1980s by iconic Tamil Nadu-based industrialist, the late C K Rajkumar, also known as the 'Sachet King' for pioneering the sale of shampoos in sachets and PVC pillow pouches.

According to Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Rajkumar’s innovation was a 'game-changer' in the industry, making personal care products not only affordable but also accessible to millions of consumers.

Velvette, as a brand is currently promoted by the late Rajkumar’s wife, Sujatha Rajkumar and his son, Arjun Rajkumar.

After signing the agreement with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Arjun Rajkumar said, "We are happy to join hands with Reliance Consumer Products and embark on this new chapter for Velvette. RCPL will help breathe new life into Velvette by expanding its reach and bringing authentic Velvette products to a broader, modern audience." Reliance Consumer Products aims to leverage Velvette's rich heritage of innovation and deep consumer trust. The acquisition also strengthens Reliance's presence in the personal care and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors, the company said.

Backed by the robust infrastructure and credibility of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company aims to offer solutions that cater to evolving consumer needs, foster long-term relationships with communities, and contribute to the nation's growth, it added.