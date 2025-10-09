Reliance Consumer launches Tamil Nadu's iconic personal-care brand Velvette

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) FMCG firm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Thursday launched Tamil Nadu's iconic personal-care brand Velvette in a new avatar.

The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries acquired the brand license in February 2025.

RCPL launched Velvette in a new and contemporary avatar, in collaboration with the CK Rajkumar family in the premium personal care products range, according to a company statement.

Moreover, in line with RCPL's vision of promoting heritage brands of India, Velvette is now a flagship brand in the company's personal-care portfolio, it added.

RCPL has roped in actor Krithi Shetty as the Velvette brand ambassador.

"...we are reintroducing the legendary personal care brand from Tamil Nadu - Velvette. It is not just any other personal-care brand but a true reflection of Tamil Nadu's ethos. Its towering legacy is a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades,” RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said.

Velvette's new range consists of premium soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions and talcum powders.

RCPL, which has been demerged from Reliance Retail and has become a direct subsidiary of RIL, is one of the fastest-growing companies in the FMCG space, and has crossed over Rs 11,000 crore revenue in just three years of inception.

Founded by CK Rajkumar, Velvette is an iconic Indian brand that pioneered the sachet revolution in the FMCG industry. Known for its innovative approach, Velvette made personal care products affordable and accessible to millions of consumers. PTI KRH KRH SHW