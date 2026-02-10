Reliance Consumer Products acquires Southern Health Foods

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Tamil Nadu-based Southern Health Foods for an undisclosed amount, a move which will help the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries in the growing millet-based food segment.

Southern Health Foods owns the brand Manna and is a leading manufacturer of wide-ranging healthy foods for well over two decades, said RCPL in a statement.

This acquisition comes a week after RCPL, the country's fastest-growing FMCG firm, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Australia-based Goodness Group Global Pty Ltd, which owns the 'Better-For-You' beverage business.

About the acquisition of Southern Health Foods, RCPL said Manna adds further "strength to RCPL's foods and staples portfolio" that includes brands like Udhaiyam, Independence and SiL, through building a strong business vertical in the growing millet-based foods segment.

"The acquisition reaffirms RCPL's commitment towards the company's core philosophy of offering the 'global quality at affordable price' to the millions of consumers across the country, while working towards a significant presence in the area of health foods," it said.

Commenting on the development, RCPL Director T Krishnakumar said that Manna is one of the most trusted names in the health-focused foods market in Tamil Nadu with noticeable presence in the adjoining states.

"Apart from adding muscle to RCPL's packaged foods portfolio, Manna's addition will help us serve consumers the best nutritious foods," he said.

After the acquisition, RCPL will expand the Manna business and make the products available in other geographies.

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and made a direct subsidiary of RIL from December 1, 2025, had also earlier acquired Tamil Nadu-based iconic personal care brand Velvette.

It has recently relaunched the brand Velvette, with products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders, blending traditional formulations with modern tech.

Besides, RCPL has its own brands - Glimmer and Get Real- which are providing affordable personal care products, especially bath soaps.

In the latest quarterly results, RIL announced 'strategic acquisitions' of some global brands by RCPL, such as Brylcreem, Toni & Guy, and Badedas, to expand its play in the fast-growing personal care and beauty market in the country.

RCPL is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India. In the December quarter of FY26, its overall gross revenue was at Rs 5,065 crore, up 60 per cent year-on-year. Its year-to-date gross revenue for FY26 has crossed Rs 15,000 crore, which is 1.8 times higher than the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. PTI KRH HVA