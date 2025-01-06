Reliance Consumer Products enters rehydration category

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Monday announced its foray into the re-hydrating beverage category as it looks to become a total beverage and consumer products company.

Advertisment

"With the introduction of 'RasKik' as a master brand for juices and functional beverage offerings, RCPL is also positioning itself as a total beverage and consumer products company dedicated to creating consumer-focused products that resonate with the everyday needs of the Indian consumer," the firm said in a statement.

With the introduction of RasKik Gluco Energy, RCPL is making a category defining entry into the re-hydration segment, transforming the way India stays refreshed.

Committed to offering products that combine global standards with deep local insight RasKik is now uniquely positioned to provide a variety of accessible and great quality fruit-based drinks, juices and functional beverages.

Advertisment

RasKik currently offers mango, apple, mixed fruit, coconut water and nimbu pani variants and will expand the portfolio inspired by Indian regional fruit varieties and taste preferences.

"As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands and RasKik Gluco Energy brings back the same goodness of traditional re-hydration that our mothers have been providing since our childhood, whether it was during or after games or as a carry on to beat the heat.

"RasKik Gluco Energy is not just a drink, it is more than just hydration - it's about revitalizing and energizing the Indian consumer to take on the challenges of the day combined with hygiene, quality and the convenience of ready-to-drink offerings in line with the needs of the Indian consumer," said Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL). PTI ANZ ANZ SHW