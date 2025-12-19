Reliance Consumer Products picks up majority stake in TN's Udhaiyams Agro Foods

Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast moving consumer goods division of Reliance Industries Ltd, has acquired a majority stake in Tamil Nadu-based Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt Ltd for an "undisclosed sum".

As per the agreement, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd holds a majority stake, while the erstwhile promoters of Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, S Sudhakar and S Dinakar, would continue to hold a minority stake in the company.

Udhaiyams Agro Food Pvt Ltd, which operates under its brand 'Udhaiyam', has a rich legacy of over three decades and a strong market presence in Tamil Nadu.

The brand has established itself in key staple and food product categories, including rice, spices, snacks and idli batter, supported by a wide distribution network.

With the deal, Udhaiyam comes under the Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, adding strength to its staples portfolio, a company statement from Reliance Industries Ltd said on Friday.

Commenting on the acquisition, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Director T Krishnakumar said, "Udhaiyam is a brand that needs no introduction. It has been serving healthy food choices to consumers for decades and is a true reflection of Tamil Nadu's rich heritage enriched with its scientific temper and superior quality." "We are very excited to announce this joint venture, as it further strengthens Reliance Consumer Products Ltd's presence in the branded staples space. I am sure that Udhaiyam will soon scale up to a national brand and satisfy consumers across India, just as it has earned the trust of millions in Tamil Nadu over decades," he said.

This joint venture would bolster Reliance Consumer Products Ltd's efforts to offer 'global quality at affordable prices' to millions of consumers across the country.

Udhaiyams Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Managing Director S Sudhakar said, "This partnership with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd opens up new opportunities for Udhaiyam. The brand has delighted consumers in Tamil Nadu for decades." "With Reliance Consumer Products Ltd now taking charge of its expansion, we are confident that the goodness of Tamil Nadu and the rich heritage of the land will resonate with consumers across geographies, while adding value to their lives as we increasingly transition towards a healthier lifestyle," he added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH