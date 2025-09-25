Reliance Consumer Products signs Rs 40,000 cr MoU with Centre for food mfg facilities pan India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Thursday signed a Rs 40,000-crore agreement with the Food Processing Industries Ministry to establish integrated food manufacturing facilities across the country, according to sources.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed at the World Food India 2025 event here, the sources said.

Reliance Industries had announced the investment plan at its annual general meeting in August, saying it would create "Asia's largest integrated food parks with AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies." RCPL, which emerged from Reliance Retail and became a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has become one of India's fastest-growing fast-moving consumer goods companies, generating revenue of over Rs 11,000 crore in just three years since inception.

Under the MoU, RCPL will invest more than Rs 1,500 crore to set up integrated facilities for food products and beverages in Katol, Nagpur in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

At the August AGM, Reliance Industries director Isha Ambani said that RCPL was among the group's "growth engines" and aimed to achieve revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore within five years with a global presence.

"Our long-term ambition is to become India's largest FMCG company with a global presence," Ambani had said, adding that the FMCG business would serve as a "blueprint for expansion" into apparel, electronics and other consumer categories.

RCPL has acquired several consumer brands including Tagz Foods and launched house brands ranging from soap to cola under names including Campa, Independence, Alan's, Enzo and Ravalgaon. PTI KRH LUX MJH DRR