Reliance Consumer Q3 gross revenue cross Rs 5,000 cr with 1.6x growth

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, crossed a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore during the December quarter.

RCPL, which was demerged from Reliance Retail and made a direct subsidiary from December 1, 2025, is one of the fastest growing companies in the FMCG space.

During the December quarter, its overall gross revenue was at Rs 5,065 crore, up 60 per cent year-on-year, Reliance Industries said in an earning statement.

Reliance is expanding RCPL and has "acquired majority stake in Udhaiyams & global rights for Toni & Guy, Matey, Brylcreem, and Badedas", to expand its play.

Moreover, RCPL's YTD Gross Revenue for FY26 has crossed Rs 15,000 crore, which is 1.8 times higher from the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

It has now "four Rs 1,000 crore-plus brands by Q3", which includes its beverage brand Campa, grocery brand Independence and Good Life.

"Campa continues to maintain a double-digit share in key markets, while continually expanding to new markets," it said, adding, "Campa Energy has crossed sales of Rs 1,000 crore".

Besides, it is also expanding play in biscuits and confectionery "driven by new launches and market expansion", it said.

In beverages, RCPL is building supply chain by adding several high-speed bottling lines across 12 states.

It will have "more than double the existing capacity for the upcoming season", it said.

RCPL, which is investing Rs 40,000 crore to set up food parks across the country, has been allocated several sites by the government, it said.

"Work on several sites starting in Q4 FY25-26, with the first plant becoming operational in March," it said, adding, "each food park to feature high-speed lines across categories, driving significant cost efficiencies through cross-category integration and scale." PTI KRH TRB