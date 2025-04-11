Reliance Consumer's Campa ropes in Ram Charan as Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: Campa, the beverage brand owned by Reliance, on Friday said it has roped in actor Ram Charan as its new Brand Ambassador.

With this partnership, the brand is launching a new marketing campaign 'Campa Wali Zidd', which will make its debut during the IPL season, reaching millions of viewers across television, connected TV, and mobile platforms.

"With a high-impact rollout, the campaign will amplify the message of perseverance and determination to a wide audience, inspiring viewers to pursue their goals with unshakable resolve," it said.

Campa is owned by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the FMCG arm of Reliance Group.

At the heart of the #Campa campaign is Mr Ram Charan, not in a scripted role, but as himself. The narrative follows his journey overcoming barriers, showcasing his unparalleled focus & unwavering commitment. With nice cinematic visuals, stylised action, & authentic stunts… https://t.co/MFx6Wq7dqf pic.twitter.com/SzBB5z5g0N — Rohit Bansal 🇮🇳 (@theRohitBansal) April 11, 2025

Parliamentary committee reviews govt schemes implementation on field

A parliamentary committee on Friday undertook a field visit focused on reviewing the implementation of PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, an official statement said.

Chaired by Sanjay Jaiswal, Member of Parliament, undertook a field visit to the Sunmaster Agrivoltaics Plant at Issapur, Najafgarh, Delhi.

The visit was organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (MoA&FW).

The visit offered an on-ground perspective of agrivoltaics technology, which allows dual use of land for both solar energy generation and agricultural cultivation - maximising land productivity and supporting farmer income.