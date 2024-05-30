Reliance General Insurance new accident policy covers EMI, loan liabilities

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Reliance General Insurance has launched a new accident policy which will cover an individual’s financial liabilities like loans and EMIs in addition to expenses related to hospitalisation and aftercare in the event of an incident, according to a company release.

The policy aims to provide a 360-degree protection to an individual and families from not just the effects of a personal accident but also the overall impact arising as an aftershock of an accident, Reliance General Insurance said in the release.

The product, Reliance Personal Accident 360Shield, will provide accident cover within India and worldwide.

“From covering hospitalisation expenses to Out-Patient, to even personal and financial liabilities like home, vehicle and educational loan to arranging for legal assistance and more, this policy ensures holistic support to the insured at the time of need,” the statement said.

“This plan alleviates financial burdens with robust loan and EMI protection, allowing affected families to focus on their well-being rather than financial stress,” Rakesh Jain, CEO, Reliance General Insurance, said.

Additionally, the policy offers worldwide travel care and ensures global coverage for personal accidents, he added. PTI HG MR MR